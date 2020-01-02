Wegmann Dazet Names Three Senior Managers

METAIRIE – Wegmann Dazet & Company, “the Entrepreneur’s CPA,” announced the promotion of Melissa Chauvin, Kathy Flattmann and Colette Theriot to the position of senior manager. Wegmann Dazet is a CPA/business advisory firm serving clients from Florida to Hawaii from its offices in Metairie and Covington. It provides tax and assurance services with a focus on specialized tax credits, litigation support/forensic accounting, business valuation, mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, LIFO/FIFO, and pension plan/ERISA audits.