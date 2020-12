METAIRIE – Wegmann Dazet announces and congratulates the following promotions effective Jan. 1, 2021:

Valerie Lowry, CPA, has been admitted as a shareholder and elected vice-president.

Thomas “Tommy” Laine, CPA, has been promoted to partner.

Brian Menendez, CPA, has been promoted to partner.

Danica DeSoto, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager.