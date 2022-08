Weekly Art Event Returns to St. Roch Market

NEW ORLEANS — The seasonal “Sundays at St. Roch” art market will resume on Sept. 4 at the St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave. The weekly event, which features art-focused vendors, will continue on Sundays through spring 2023. Tables are free for vendors and the event is open to the public. Events hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Musical guest Semaj and Dorise – The Blues Experiment will perform from noon to 3:30 p.m. Vendors can apply here.