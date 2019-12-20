Week in Review: Top Stories on BizNewOrleans.com

Here’s a look back at the week’s top business news:

Monday

The Columns Hotel has a new owner. Jacques and Claire Creppel, the 20-room hotel’s owners for the last 40 years, sold it for an undisclosed sum to Jayson Seidman, the hotelier who developed The Drifter and The Frenchmen.

Video: BizNewOrleans.com toured M.S. Rau’s luxurious new antiques showroom.

Tuesday

International traffic design firm Stantec will oversee comprehensive traffic improvements and community enhancements as part of the MOVEBR program, a dual-phase effort to revitalize infrastructure and enhance mobility in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Starting Jan. 1, the Louisiana SPCA will assume management of the Plaquemines Parish Animal Shelter, formerly run by the Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and the facility will be renamed the Louisiana SPCA’s Plaquemines Parish Campus.

Wednesday

Video: BizNewOrleans.com visits the Miracle pop-up cocktail bar at Barrel Proof and Longway.

Medline Industries Inc. announced it will build an 800,000 square-foot distribution center and plans to create more than 460 new direct jobs in St. Tammany Parish, near Covington.

Thursday

Louisiana should reject a planned $9.4 billion plastics complex because at least one slave cemetery is on the grounds and others may be on recently purchased property that remains unstudied, activists say.

Ampirical Solutions announced it will build a 78,000 square-foot corporate headquarters near Covington and consolidate its existing St. Tammany Parish locations into the new office building.

Friday

Supreme Rice announced a $20 million expansion of its facilities in Crowley, Louisiana.

The New Orleans-based Carnival cruise ship Glory scraped another ship while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in minor injuries to six passengers.





