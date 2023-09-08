Week in Review, Sept. 4-8: Relativity Space, PJ’s Coffee, Felipe’s and More

Photo courtesy of Relativity Space

NEW ORLEANS — Relativity Space, a 3D printed rocket company, has signed a lease agreement to operate the A-2 Test Stand within NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Miss. The company, which has had a presence at Stennis since 2016, will now occupy nearly 300 acres of the historic facility.

The A-2 Test Stand was constructed in 1966 to test the second stage of the Saturn V, the launch vehicle for the Apollo space program. Later, it was used for engine testing for the Space Shuttle program. It has been unused for nearly a decade.

Relativity said it plans to invest $267 million into infrastructure at Stennis and create hundreds of new jobs in the region by 2027 as it plans further testing of its reusable 3D printed “Terran R” rocket.

“New history is being written at Stennis Space Center as we breathe life into the historic A-2 Test Stand with our Terran R program,” said Tim Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Relativity Space, in a press release announcing the lease agreement. “We appreciate the support from NASA and the State of Mississippi and look forward to continuing to build out our team and testing infrastructure here in the Gulf Coast.”

Here are more of the week’s top business stories: