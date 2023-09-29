Week in Review, Sept. 25-29: Salt Water Crisis, LCMC Deal and More
NEW ORLEANS — Just like last year, hot and dry conditions have lowered the water level of the Mississippi River and allowed salt water from the Gulf of Mexico to move further upriver. This could potentially contaminate the drinking water in New Orleans and other south Louisiana communities.
As a result, President Joe Biden made federal disaster assistance available to Louisiana, which is trying to slow the salt water’s approach.
“I’m grateful to the Biden administration for making this request a priority and responding quickly to help the people of South Louisiana,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards in a statement.
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
