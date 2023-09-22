Week in Review, Sept. 18-22: Mister Oso, PortSL, NATCO, Sweet Handkraft and More

Mister Oso, opening Sept. 26 at 601 Tchoupitoulas Street, features Latin-inspired cuisine and cocktails.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans restaurateur Billy Blatty has merged his local hospitality company with The Culinary Creative Group, based in Denver, and the result will be at least three new restaurant concepts for local diners.

The group’s first collaboration, Mister Oso, will open Sept. 26 at 601 Tchoupitoulas Street. Modeled after an existing pair of Michelin award-winning CCG restaurants of the same name in Denver, the spot will specialize in smoked meat tacos, ceviches and Latin American-inspired cocktails. The menu will have New Orleans nuances and include items sourced in Louisiana. The building will feature a patio space with retractable glass and colorful, Latin-themed tropical décor.

In the second quarter of 2024, CCG will open A5 Steakhouse in the Garage apartments and condo building at 840 Carondelet Street. Named for the highest grade of Wagyu beef, the restaurant will feature sides and sauces influenced by Asian cuisine along with a raw bar and other seafood options. A5 also is based on an existing CCG restaurant in Denver.

A third concept from the group, Bohemia, is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2024. This one’s all new and sounds like a lot of fun.

Blatty and his partners plan to transform an empty lot at the corner of Freret and Upperline streets (next to Humble Bagel) into a “dining oasis” with multiple food trucks and outdoor seating. A revised plan passed muster with the the City Planning Commission and City Council, and Blatty said “we’re in the final stages of culinary concept development. Currently, we’re constructing kitchens while also finalizing contractor bids.”

Read more.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories: