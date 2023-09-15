Week in Review, Sept. 11-15: Shell’s Big Move, New UNO President and More

The new space on Convention Center Boulevard — at the corner of Henderson and Euterpe streets — will serve as Shell’s Gulf of Mexico operations headquarters. It will house roughly 850 workers. (Rendering courtesy of Gensler)

NEW ORLEANS — Shell announced that its New Orleans-based employees soon will be leaving their workspace at the former One Shell Square on Poydras Street — but they won’t be going far. Local executives of the British multinational oil and gas company announced plans to construct a new mid-rise office building in the planned River District Neighborhood, just upriver from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Shell has agreed to a 12-year lease in a 142,000-square-foot, multi-floor office building that’s scheduled to open in late 2024 or early 2025. The new space on Convention Center Boulevard — at the corner of Henderson and Euterpe streets — will serve as Shell’s Gulf of Mexico operations headquarters. It will house roughly 850 workers.

This will be the first major office space in the River District and the first Class A office building to be constructed in New Orleans since 1989, when Benson Tower (then called Dominion Tower) debuted.

“This is an exciting announcement that further solidifies the long standing and successful relationship between Louisiana and Shell,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “From traditional oil and gas exploration to the current clean energy transition, we are continuing to build on the strength of our partnership by creating more opportunities for economic development and growth that will benefit our people and bring a dynamic addition to the River District neighborhood of New Orleans.”

Here are more of the week’s top business stories: