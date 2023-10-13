Week in Review, Oct. 9-13: The Batture, Metairie Towers, FQR Realtors and More

NEW ORLEANS — Ben Jacobson and Casey Burka have announced the purchase of the Bisso Marine salvage yard located at the foot of Walnut Street just upriver from Audubon Park. They said they plan to invest tens of millions of dollars of private capital with bank financing to convert the former marine industrial property, purchased from Bisso Marine for an undisclosed sum, into a mixed-use riverfront park called The Batture.

Jacobson and Burka, New Orleans natives and Uptown residents, said they have spent more than five years working to purchase the roughly 10-acre property, which is zoned for maritime industrial uses.

“For the past 170 years, the neighborhood has not had access to this land,” Jacobson said in a press release. “We want to open it up to the community – to bring it to life. We envision a space where families can get together, enjoy the river, let the kids run around on the great lawn and have a bite and a drink from some of the best local chefs and restaurants New Orleans has to offer.”

