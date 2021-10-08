Week in Review, Oct. 4-8: Billionaire Branson Leads British Invasion

Billionaire Richard Branson speaks to the crowd — and members of the St. Augustine Marching 100 — at an event promoting the new Virgin Hotels New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday night, billionaire Richard Branson hosted a series of events — including a short downtown parade featuring the St. Augustine Marching 100 — to promote the opening of Virgin Hotels New Orleans on Baronne Street. The night’s festivities drew an enthusiastic crowd as the hospitality industry looks forward to the return of New Orleans tourism. Branson, however, discovered that space flight just might be the easier task after he tried unsuccessfully to lead the venerable marching band in an impromptu performance.

Meanwhile, in only slightly related news, British Airways announced this week it will resume nonstop flights between Armstrong International Airport and London Heathrow on Dec. 9. There will be three flights per week connecting New Orleans to one of Europe’s largest hubs. In its announcement, the airline said that the direct flights to New Orleans “proved to be a hit with customers when [they] first launched” in 2017. Local officials and economic development groups heralded the service, which was the city’s first direct connection to Europe since 1982, as a major win for the local economy. The flights were paused due to COVID restrictions 20 months ago.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a $15-per-hour minimum wage for city workers, starting Jan. 1. “Our work is not done, but this is a big win,” Councilmember Jared C. Brossett, who proposed the increase in July, said in a news release. The $15 minimum apparently will be Louisiana’s first. “I am not aware of another political jurisdiction in Louisiana that has done the same,” said Jan Moller, executive director of the nonprofit Louisiana Budget Project. …

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center recently hosted the Specialty Coffee Association’s Specialty Coffee Expo, which attracts exhibitors and attendees from around the world. “Our city has endured a lot of challenges over the past 19 months and bringing events like this back to New Orleans is extremely beneficial to our economic recovery,” said Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center president. “Specialty Coffee Association has been a wonderful partner, and we are extremely grateful for their efforts at persevering through various challenges to keep this year’s event safe and sustainable. Conducting an event on this scale is complicated even under normal circumstances.” Not only has SCA remained committed to hosting their meeting in New Orleans, but they are also donating $205,000, which is half of all attendee revenue, to Louisiana coffee businesses and hourly coffee workers in New Orleans and surrounding parishes who were impacted by Hurricane Ida. …

Louisiana-based tech company Waitr announced a new partnership with LSU football star Derek Stingley Jr. to promote its food delivery app. Under the deal, Stingley will get his own delivery code that customers can use to get free delivery on their next order. You can follow Stingley on Instagram @derek_stingley. A recent NCAA ruling means college athletes can now profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) and can be paid for endorsements. In addition to Stingley, Waitr has also inked a deal with Baton Rouge’s Christian Harris, who plays linebacker for Alabama. …

Our Lady of the Lake announced the establishment of the Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute and plans to break ground in 2022 on a new state-of-the-art cancer center that will be a destination and leader in advancing cancer care for Baton Rouge and the Gulf South region. Construction of the freestanding facility will be an expected investment of $100 Million with additional significant financial investments advancing cancer care and services. …

The Bureau of Governmental Research has announced that Amy Glovinsky will step down from her position as BGR’s president and CEO at the end of the year. Glovinsky, who has served BGR for almost six years, broke the news to the BGR board last week. “I leave with the highest respect for BGR, its legacy of excellence, its team of expert researchers and its dedicated board. It has been my honor to lead such an essential organization, and I am proud of the work we accomplished during my tenure,” said Glovinsky in a press release. “I also have a debt of gratitude to the many citizens who trusted the work BGR produced during my tenure and aligned with us in insisting on more accountable, transparent, effective and efficient local government.” …

Formosa Plastics Group’s six-decade track record is “riddled with environmental, health, safety, and labor violations in multiple countries,” according to a new report from the Center for International Environmental Law, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Earthworks. The report’s authors allege regulatory violations, accidents, human rights abuses, and disproportionate impacts on systematically exploited communities. The environmental groups say their report comes at a time when oil and gas companies are increasingly tying their future growth to the demand for plastics and the oil- and gas-based petrochemicals used to make them. Formosa Plastics Group is among the producers with major expansion plans, including proposals to extend its existing operations in several locations. …

Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll Williams has announced that Orleans Parish residents now have until 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, to submit a Hurricane Ida Damage Appeal Form to receive a reduction in their assessment for damages to their property caused by the storm. The completed form must be submitted with at least one type of supporting documentation – photos are acceptable. Additional documentation may include contractor estimates of repair, inspection report, damage appraisal, adjuster’s estimates, or a copy of an insurance claim. The completed form and supporting documentation can also be dropped off at the Assessor’s City Hall or Algiers Courthouse offices, or mailed to Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office at PO Box 53406, New Orleans LA 70153. Mail must be postmarked by Oct. 12, 2021.