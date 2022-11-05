Week in Review, Oct. 31-Nov. 4: Second Line Stages, MSY and More

Business leaders and local officials gathered for a Nov. 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony at Second Line Stages in the Lower Garden District.

NEW ORLEANS — Second Line Stages, a 12-year-old film and television studio in the Lower Garden District, is celebrating the completion of a 222,000-square-foot campus expansion. Impetus Construction, led by Wesley Palmisano, built the giant, airplane-hangar-style structures in less than a year.

Studio executives said the project has added two city blocks to the facility and includes five new sound stages, which take up 90,800 square feet. There’s also roughly 70,000 square feet of flexible production-support space, 12,000 square feet of production offices and a 50,000-square-foot basecamp.

A Nov. 3 ribbon-cutting press event doubled as the opening night of the 2022 New Orleans Film Festival and featured speeches from Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Trey Burvant, who co-founded Second Line with Susan Brennan in 2010. Afterward, the film fest screened “The Inspection” in one of the new sound stages.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories: