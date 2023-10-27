Week in Review, Oct. 23-27: Bayou Phoenix, Amtrak, AxoSim and More

Troy Henry and partners hope to convert the former Six Flags theme park site into a collection of attractions that could include a water park, a youth sports facility, two hotels, an 8.5-acre man made lake, a movie studio, an amphitheater and retail outlets. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — On Oct. 25, developer Bayou Phoenix officially took control of the 227-acre site of the former Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans East. The lease signing ceremony inspired cheers and applause from stakeholders during a meeting of the World Waterpark Association at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Now comes the hard part: raising a half billion dollars and signing big name tenants that can help convert the long-abandoned theme park into a collection of attractions that could include a water park, a youth sports facility, two hotels, an 8.5-acre man made lake, a movie studio, an amphitheater and retail outlets.

The property was flooded during Hurricane Katrina and has been abandoned ever since, except for its occasional use as a backdrop for movies and TV shows such as 2013’s “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” or “Project Power” in 2020.

Bayou Phoenix founder Troy Henry, who is partnered with construction company owner Thomas Tubre on the project, said he hasn’t secured funding or partners to operate the attractions, but that work can begin in earnest now that the lease is signed.

“We are pleased after 30-plus months of pursuit to finally be able to get started on this transformational project,” Henry told Biz New Orleans.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories: