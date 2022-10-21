Week in Review, Oct. 17-21: Treasure Chest, Delgado and More
Here, from staff and wire reports, are the week’s top business stories:
- New Orleans’ 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Routes to Stay Short
- Target to Open Smaller Format Store in Mandeville
- N.O. Healthcare Startup Merges with National Firm
- Ochsner Says Digital Health Pilot Dramatically Improves Outcomes
- Relativity Space to Expand Facilities at Stennis Space Center
- Treasure Chest Starts Work at $100M Site on Land
- Nina Compton’s New Cocktail Club Will Support Disaster Relief
- Uptown Commercial Historic Development Now Complete
- Biden Administration Awards LA Companies $319 Million for Battery Manufacturing
- Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald Buys Bond Moroch
- William Henry Shane Jr. Receives ‘Jefferson First’ Philanthropy Award
- Delgado to Open New Ochsner Center for Nursing and Allied Health