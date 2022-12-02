Week in Review, Nov. 28-Dec. 2: Macron Makes Historic Visit to New Orleans

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks before a toast during a state dinner on the south lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW ORLEANS — A visit from French President Emmanuel Macron is the week’s business news highlight. No doubt regional economic development executives are among the officials hoping to “parlez-vous français” with the most powerful leader of America’s oldest ally.

The trip was touted as an opportunity to highlight the historic and cultural ties between Louisiana and France and to develop plans for the future on issues such as climate change, French language and culture and cultural affairs.

Jackson Square, the Historic New Orleans Collection, the New Orleans Museum of Art and Frenchmen Street were among the planned stops.

Here are more the week’s business highlights:

LSU Health New Orleans, the LSU Foundation and LCMC Health have announced a partnership to launch the LSU-LCMC Health Scholars Program for nursing students. The nursing program, which provides tuition and fees assistance, is available for eligible LSU nursing students who intend to pursue employment at LCMC Health. The inaugural application period is open for eligible LSU students from Nov. 28 through Dec. 9. After the first cycle, the application process will open again twice a year for the next five years. The program hopes to address the national nursing shortage by “establishing sustainable and long-term healthcare solutions and supporting student success through targeted academic resources, faculty development and dedicated nursing coordinators to lead the partnership between LSU’s pre-nursing program and the LSU Health School of Nursing,” according to a LCMC Health spokesperson.

SVN | Urban Properties announced that it represented the buyer of the former Times-Picayune site at 3800 Howard Avenue, where Drive Shack had begun construction on its now stalled project. Advisor Sam Hurley and Eugene Schmitt, managing partner at SVN | Urban, represented the buyers, brothers Alex and Nick Xiao, who plan to develop a separate entertainment golf concept. “I am grateful for the opportunity to advise the Xiao brothers on this complex transaction,” said Hurley. “I have been very impressed with the brilliant team they have assembled to develop this iconic site, which will become the gateway entrance to our CBD. This concept will be first class in technology, entertainment and cuisine all built on a local flair.” Flite Golf & Entertainment is the primary technology and operations consultant on the $40 million project. Architectural, engineering and construction teams will be announced shortly. Dubbed 504 Golf, the site is scheduled for a spring 2024 opening.

From the Associated Press: As the election for Louisiana’s next governor creeps closer, all eyes are on Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. Potential GOP candidates have indicated that they are awaiting the congressman’s decision on whether he will enter next year’s race as they consider their own possible gubernatorial bids. Most recently, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said in a written statement Thursday that his decision to run for the state’s highest position is dependent on Kennedy. “John Kennedy is the kind of leader I can work with to fix the problems our Great State faces. Should he decide to run, I will run for re-election as Treasurer,” Schroder said Thursday. “However, if Senator Kennedy chooses not to run, I plan to announce and pursue the title of Governor in 2023.” Last month, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told reporters that he planned to meet with Kennedy to hear what his possible gubernatorial plans were before making his own official announcement.

The Idea Village, a nonprofit business accelerator, will present the 2023 New Orleans Entrepreneur Week March 21-April 1 at various locations throughout the city. The event will connect attendees with national and local industry leaders in the categories of technology, music, food and more. Presented by JPMorgan Chase, NOEW celebrates entrepreneurship, innovation and culture. Now in its 12th year, NOEW aims to “bring together business owners, startup founders, industry leaders, forward-thinking investors and business-minded creatives committed to imagining and building an exceptional future for New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region through entrepreneurship,” said a spokesperson. While the majority of NOEW 2023 events will remain free and open to the public, some parts of NOEW this year will require a paid ticket. “NOEW 2023 is about innovation and culture,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village. “The goal of NOEW is to educate, facilitate connections, inspire action, and bring our startup community together. This year, NOEW will expand regionally and be a destination for people from across the Southeast interested in innovation, entrepreneurship, and the distinct culture and music of New Orleans.”