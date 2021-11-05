Week in Review, Nov. 1-5: Beliv Buys Big Easy Bucha

NEW ORLEANS — Here, from staff and wire reports, are the week’s top business stories:

New Orleans-based beverage company Big Easy Bucha has announced its acquisition by Beliv, a Latin American bev-tech company with 28 brands in 30 countries. Launched in 2014 by Austin Sherman and Alexis Korman, Big Easy Bucha sells “authentically crafted drinks with gut-health and immune-supporting benefits” at more than 3,000 retail locations nationwide. In addition to kombucha – a natural probiotic tea – the company also produces wellness-focused juice shots and tepache, a prebiotic pineapple soda. Sherman and Korman said the acquisition means the company will expand its local operations, retaining 47 employees and creating 50 new direct jobs locally. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 119 indirect jobs across Louisiana’s southeast region. The company aspires to fill many of the new job openings with candidates from local job readiness programs. “Going big is about to get easy,” said Sherman in a press release. “We’re fired up to join the diverse and dynamic family of brands at Beliv and see our beverages reach new consumers internationally. Contemplating our brand’s humble origins, making one bottle of kombucha at a time, the opportunity to bring our products to the world is a dream realized. With access to Beliv’s infrastructure and resources, and new markets to dominate together, we’re confident this partnership will speed our mutual growth.” …

El Guapo, a New Orleans-based maker of cocktail bitters, syrups and mixers, said it will build a bitters brewery at 3300 Gravier Street in a structure was once home to BellSouth and has recently been used as a prop and wardrobe warehouse for the film industry. “There are myriad distilleries that produce bitters in the US with grain neutral spirit bases and facilities that blend and bottle extracts sold as ‘bitters,’” said El Guapo founder and CEO Christa Cotton in a press release. “But El Guapo is the first to create a brewing process for 100% alcohol-free bitters and build to scale with brewing technology.” El Guapo will be renting the building with the right to purchase. The company’s products are used or sold at upscale bars, restaurants and retail establishments. Current clients include Total Wine, Whole Foods, World Market, Neiman Marcus and many notable chefs. Locally, products can be found behind bars at Cochon, Chapel Club at Hotel Saint Vincent, Commander’s Palace, Compere Lapin, Bar Marilou, Chandelier Bar at the Four Seasons and Saba. Products are currently sold in 42 states and three countries. The company is a WBENC-certified Woman-Owned Business and a four-time Good Food Award recipient. …

Four state-licensed casinos in Louisiana were able to kick off sports betting at their locations Sunday, after winning approval for their licensing applications from state gambling regulators. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns told The Advertiser the licenses are for Harrah’s New Orleans, L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge, Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City and Boomtown Casino in Harvey. Wagering could begin Sunday, though L’Auberge and Boomtown planned to open their sportsbooks Monday. Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert placed the first bet Sunday inside Harrah’s New Orleans, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. Hebert placed a ceremonial wager on his old team to cover the 4.5-point spread against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Procore Technologies has completed its acquisition of Levelset, strengthening its position as a leading provider of construction management software. This acquisition will add lien rights management to the Procore platform, enabling Procore to manage complex compliance workflows and improve the payment process in construction. It also presents future growth opportunities for Procore, including capitalizing on the companies’ complementary data assets. Procore Founder, President and CEO Tooey Courtemanche said, “Getting paid on time should not stand in the way of successfully and efficiently completing projects. With Levelset’s best-in-class team and technology on board, we’ll be able to offer our customers the ability to easily navigate the complex processes that come with securing lien rights and payments.” “Now that we are officially a part of Procore, we’ll be able to accelerate our mission of reducing the compliance burdens and payment delays for all players involved in a construction project,” said Levelset CEO Scott Wolfe, Jr. “We’re excited to bring unparalleled innovation to one of the most vexing and time-consuming elements in the industry today.” …

The Louisiana Department of Health announced Wednesday all COVID-19 vaccine providers for children can begin administering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine immediately. The announcement followed a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel’s final recommendation Tuesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine in children age 5-11 on Friday. Gov. John Bel Edwards endorsed the possibility of vaccinating children last week when he lifted a statewide mask mandate outside of K-12 schools. He issued an enthusiastic statement Wednesday in conjunction with the health department’s announcement. “This is exactly the news we’ve been waiting to hear, and I’m especially glad that the best protection we have against COVID-19 is now being afforded to our children ages 5-11,” Edwards said. …

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry is spearheading an effort to reform Louisiana’s judicial system, saying it lacks transparency and operates under costly, outdated rules. LABI represents more than 2,000 Louisiana employers and serves as the state chapter of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers. The group is using its influence to present a case for “modernization” amid the state’s decennial redistricting process and ahead of the 2022 legislative session. In a four-part series delving into key areas of the complex issue, the group contends Louisiana’s judiciary lacks accountability standards that apply to the executive and legislative branches of state government. The result often is confusion, report authors said. “Unless we find ourselves in court, most of us have very little knowledge of how justice is administered in Louisiana, be it effective or not,” they said. …

Officials announced a new partnership between Good Shepherd School and the Giving Hope Foundation and a planned second location of the Good Shepherd School in the Desire-Florida Community. The brand-new Good Shepherd School to be called Giving Hope Campus will be located at 3601 Desire Parkway across the street from the existing Giving Hope Community Center and next to a green infrastructure academy run by Thrive New Orleans. Through the Giving Hope Community Center, GHF and Thrive have partnered to provide a safe place for families, youth, and seniors to develop a greater community and pursue their hopes and dreams with summer camps, after-school programming, wellness and education opportunities, and job training. The Thrive academy will provide training for community members for jobs in the green industry and will serve as an educational resource for the GSS Giving Hope Campus. The new GSS Giving Hope Campus will temporarily be housed in more than 24,000 square feet of modular classrooms acquired by Troy and Tracy Duhon, founders of the Giving Hope Foundation. The modular classrooms will be delivered to the new campus site this fall. The GSS Giving Hope campus will open in time for the 2022-2023 school year and will welcome only kindergarteners for its first year. OneApp applications for parents with kindergarten students for the 2022-2023 school year will open on Monday, November 1, 2021. Officials say they expect to expand one grade per year before the planned permanent school building opens in the 2024-2025 school year.