Week in Review, May 8-12: Ochsner Layoffs, Film Subsidies and More

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — On May 11, Ochsner Health announced plans to lay off 770 employees — or 2% of its workforce — in Louisiana and Mississippi. The health system, which is the state’s largest private employer, operates 42 hospitals and more than 200 urgent care and health centers in the two states. Before the layoffs, the company said it employed roughly 38,000 people.

The layoffs will affect employees in management, administrative jobs and clerical positions, according to Ochsner CEO Pete November, who said doctors, nurses and other patient-facing staff will not lose their jobs.

“For some time, we have all been working hard to address our financial and workforce challenges,” said the CEO in a company-wide email. “We are not alone in this: healthcare providers across the country have experienced increased labor costs, a shortage of patient care clinicians, high inflation and the end of pandemic relief funding from the government.”

November, who became CEO in 2022, said the health system is not closing or consolidating any of its facilities.

Read more on this topic — and here are the week’s top business headlines: