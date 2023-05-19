Week in Review, May 15-19: Legislature, Shell, PALIG, S&WB and More
NEW ORLEANS — Here are the week’s top business stories:
- La. Lawmakers Debate How to Spend Better-Than-Expected Revenue
- Land-Based Treasure Chest Casino Hits Construction Milestone
- NOLA Coalition Releases Update of Action Platform
- Shell Catalysts & Technologies Plans $121M Expansion in Port Allen
- New PALIG Headquarters Designed for Collaboration, Flexibility and Well-Being
- Brees Dream Foundation Announces NOLA Pickleball Fest
- Report: Sewerage and Water Board Needs to Change Its Ways
- N.O. Nonprofit Celebrates Kickoff of Citywide ‘Water Justice Fund’ Campaign
- Breeze Celebrates Newest Nonstops to Los Angeles and Hartford