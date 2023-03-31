Week in Review, March 27-31: Latter & Blum, Felipe’s, Main Squeeze and More
NEW ORLEANS — Here are the week’s top business stories:
- Companies Bid $264M in Gulf Oil Sale Mandated by Climate Law
- Entergy Partners to Analyze Offshore Wind Market
- Average Long-Term Mortgage Rate at Lowest Level in Six Weeks
- Urban South Brewery Celebrates Seven Years of Beer
- Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Celebrates Expansion
- Latter & Blum Property Management Announces Name Change
- School Leaders Celebrate Groundbreaking at $28M Hynes-UNO Campus
- Felipe’s Taqueria Begins Construction of First Metairie Location
- Urban League, Partners Unveil Automotive Technician Apprenticeship Program
- Delgado Partners with Mercedes to Train Automotive Technicians
- N.O. Biotech Company Develops Tech to Help Solve Sexual Assault Crimes
- US Consumer Confidence Ticks Up in March
- Main Squeeze Juice Company Acquires Tennessee-Based Competitor