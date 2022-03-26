Week in Review, March 21-25: Businesses Rally to Help After Tornado

Volunteer Matthew Maynard helps cut limbs from a tree that fell on a destroyed home after a tornado struck the area Tuesday night, in Arabi, La., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Entrepreneur Week returned as an in-person event after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. Thousands gathered at Gallier Hall and other locations to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and muse about which regional startup might make the next “big exit.” Adding to the sense that things were getting back to normal, the city lifted its requirement that bars, restaurants and other businesses require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Unfortunately, the news wasn’t all good. On Wednesday, the day after a powerful tornado cut a path of destruction through Arabi and other parts of the city, many businesses and individuals rallied to provide financial support and other assistance to those affected. And, throughout the week, several violent crimes triggered hand-wringing from city leaders and calls for action from the community. After a March 21 carjacking that led to the death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey, several members of the City Council released a statement saying it’s time for change.

“While we don’t want to sensationalize the worst of our dear city, the rash of violence is evidence of a pandemic in our streets,” wrote Councilmembers Helena Moreno, J.P. Morrell, Joe Giarusso, Lesli Harris and Freddie King. “A pandemic that requires constant urgent attention to address.”

More Top Stories

The New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity received the biggest gift in its history courtesy of Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, who is single handedly showing the world’s billionaires how philanthropy should work. Habitat said the $4.5 million gift, with no strings attached, will help it develop an entire new neighborhood near Terrytown. …

The National WWII Museum is celebrating the debut of its new Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy, named after the weight loss guru (and former New Orleanian) whose financial support helped make it a reality. The institute was created to build a “community of scholars with a vision to become the preferred resource for audiences seeking information on the American experience in World War II.”…

And Audubon Charter School has announced plans to move its upper school (grades 4-8) from the former McDonogh 7 building on Milan Street to its new permanent home in a renovated facility at 3128 Constance Street. The move will happen before the 2022-23 school year. The Constance building is currently home to FirstLine Live Oak Charter, which is closing at the end of this school year because of an unexpected decline in enrollment. The building offers more than 84,000 square feet, a theater and auditorium.