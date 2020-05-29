Week in Review: Legislature in Action, Saints Season Under Discussion … and Cars Banned from the Quarter?

NEW ORLEANS – It was a short and quiet news week. A lot of the action was in Baton Rouge, where the legislature is in the midst of a session.

Republican lawmakers moved forward with plans to take $300 million for a small business assistance program from a pool of federal coronavirus aid that Gov. John Bel Edwards wants to give to local government agencies instead. … Legislators also voted to make it easier to have alcohol delivered and moved closer to make medical marijuana easier to get. … A bid to shield oil and gas companies from environmental lawsuits, meanwhile, will be shelved for now.

One win for Gov. Edwards: a district court judge ruled in his favor when he ordered Treasurer John Schroder to transfer $32.5 million from the unclaimed property fund into the state government’s general fund. …

In New Orleans, Superdome officials gave some clues about the upcoming Saints season during a virtual meeting of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, which oversees the Dome. “If we just took the six-foot rule and applied it on its face, without any sort of creativity, you’d be limiting capacity to about 17 percent, which would be about 13,000 fans in the Superdome. And we’d like to have higher. So we’re exploring creative ways,” said Doug Thornton, executive vice president of ASM Global.

Area nonprofits are gearing up for the June 2 GiveNOLA Day. Last year, the Greater New Orleans Foundation and others helped raise nearly $6 million for worthy causes around town. The need is greater than ever because of the coronavirus so local organizations are counting on support from area businesses and individuals.

And one interesting discussion prompted by Mayor Cantrell: make the French Quarter a pedestrians-only zone. The idea has come up before but maybe the pandemic will give it a boost this time.





