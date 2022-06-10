Week in Review, June 6-10: BonVi, Entergy, Cajun Pop and More
NEW ORLEANS — Here, from staff and wire reports, are the week’s top business stories:
- BonVi Apartments to Celebrate Grand Opening in the Bywater
- New Orleans Starbucks Store 1st in Louisiana to Vote Union
- Louisiana Entergy Rates Going Up Due to Storms, Gas Costs
- Louisiana Among 4 States to Receive First Allocation of $10B Broadband Fund
- Louisiana Governor: Special Session to Draw New Congress Map
- Ramos Named Director of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center
- Louisiana Bill Mandates Road Usage Fees For Hybrid, Electric Vehicles
- Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn Now in Sam’s Clubs Statewide