Week in Review, June 26-30: Essence Fest, HRI Hospitality, City Park, Breeze
NEW ORLEANS — This week, New Orleans hotels and restaurants greeted Essence Fest attendees with open arms. The annual music and culture event, now in its 29th year, provides a big boost for the tourism industry during the city’s hot, traditionally slow summer months.
“Essence Festival of Culture is important to New Orleans not only economically, but culturally, and it sends a powerful message to the world that New Orleans is built to host events of this caliber,” said Kelly Schulz, senior vice president, communications and public relations of New Orleans & Company.
Here are more of the week’s top business headlines:
- Edwards Vetoes Portion of Budget, Restores Health Department Increase
- HRI Hospitality Building 2 Hotels in Nashville
- Clarion Airport Hotel Celebrates Reopening
- Breeze Announces New Nonstop Service to 2 Cities
- Biz New Orleans Wins 7 National Awards
- M C Bank to Build New Headquarters in Morgan City
- City Park Hires New York Firm to Create Master Plan
- Hotel Monteleone Unveils Multimillion Dollar Renovation
- Essence Festival of Culture 2023 Begins