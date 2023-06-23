Week in Review, June 19-23: Ochsner Partners with MD Anderson

Photo: Elizabeth Burris

NEW ORLEANS — At a June 22 press conference, Ochsner Health and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center announced a partnership to create the Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center at seven Ochsner campuses in Louisiana.

As a result of this new affiliation, which has been in the works for three years, Ochsner will be the only provider in Louisiana with a cancer program based on MD Anderson’s standards and treatment plans. Financial details of the partnership are confidential, but it “will be a full clinical and operational integration of the delivery of cancer care,” according to Brian Moore, medical director of the new endeavor. He said the seven sites are co-branded locations that have a “fully integrated cancer program based on MD Anderson’s standards of care and treatment plans.”

“This is fantastic news for New Orleans,” said UNO healthcare economist Walter Lane. “This is different than the relationship that East Jeff had a few years ago but has now expired. That one was mostly marketing where you would still go to Houston and just do your follow-up at EJ. This agreement is one where MD Anderson has certified that Oschner services are at the same quality as in Houston.”

Here are more of the week’s top business stories: