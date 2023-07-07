Week in Review, July 3-7: Global Tech Company Plans Move to N.O.

NEW ORLEANS — Global software company 360insights announced this week that it is relocating its U.S. headquarters from Delaware to New Orleans.

The company expects to create at least 50 direct new jobs over the next two years with an average annual salary of $85,000, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

“Expanding technology companies continue to select Louisiana as the ideal location to grow their business,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards about the news. “360insights will have access to the nation’s No. 1 tech talent pipeline, ensuring it remains competitive and innovative. The specialized, high-paying jobs this project will create bodes well for the continued expansion and diversification of Louisiana’s future-focused economy.”

