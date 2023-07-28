Week in Review, July 24-28: World Trade Center, UNO, NOLABA and More

NEW ORLEANS — On July 25, the World Trade Center New Orleans announced the unveiling of “WTCNO at the Windsor Court,” a new partnership designed to provide WTCNO members with a place to socialize, network and build a stronger trade community.

“The World Trade Center New Orleans has a rich history of bringing together stakeholders across the trade sector, particularly at the fabled Plimsoll Club,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., in a press release. “As part of the rejuvenation of the World Trade Center, we are thrilled to announce this partnership with Windsor Court, which will once again create a central meeting place for trade.”

The Plimsoll Club was formerly located in the former International Trade Mart, now home to the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences. In its heyday, the club hosted WTCNO members along with visiting dignitaries, including Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev.

Founded nearly 80 years ago, the World Trade Center New Orleans works to promote international trade activity and attract foreign businesses. It formed an operational partnership with GNO Inc. in 2022.

