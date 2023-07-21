Week in Review, July 17-21: Offshore Wind Lease Sale, New Breeze Nonstop and More

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — On July 20, the Department of the Interior confirmed it will host its first-ever Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease sale. The auction is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Regional economic development hailed the news, saying it demonstrates Louisiana’s emergence as a national hub for offshore wind manufacturing and implementation.

Greater New Orleans Inc., a regional economic development nonprofit, says that each of three 600-megawatt offshore wind farms is expected to create 470 jobs during construction, and 250 jobs during long-term operation. Each will yield $445 million in capital investment during construction, and $14 million in operational costs annually.

The final sale notice includes a 102,480-acre area offshore Lake Charles as well as two areas offshore Galveston, Texas. GNO Inc. said that the farms have the potential to power almost 1.3 million homes.

“After years of planning, this announcement officially identifies Louisiana as a hub for offshore wind activity,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., in a press release. “The 250-plus members of our GNOwind Alliance have been involved in this process every step of the way, sharing insights and enthusiasm for a balanced, clean energy, pro-job future. Louisiana is poised to be the future-energy nexus for America.”

Here are more of the week’s top business stories: