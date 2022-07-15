Week in Review, July 11-15: Nola Coalition, Pro Soccer and More

Nonprofit, civic and business leaders announced the creation of the Nola Coalition at a July 12 event at the Youth Empowerment Project headquarters in Central City. (Photo by Rich Collins)

NEW ORLEANS — Concerned about the rise in violent crime in New Orleans, nearly 200 business, civic and nonprofit leaders have formed an alliance called the Nola Coalition to help find solutions. The group announced its formation and plans at a July 12 press conference at the Youth Empowerment Project headquarters in Central City.

“It is truly inspiring to see New Orleanians of all backgrounds come together for the good of our city and our children,” said Michael Hecht, CEO of GNO Inc., before the event. “While this coalition was born of the current challenge of violence in our city, I am hopeful that we will not only make a meaningful impact on safety, but also have a group that can move forward, and address other important issues in New Orleans, together.”

Here are more of the week’s top New Orleans business stories: