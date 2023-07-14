Week in Review, July 10-14: Sugar Bowl Concert, Ochsner and More

NEW ORLEANS — There’s a new event on the city’s concert and festival calendar.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism announced that it will present the inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Garth Brooks will headline the inaugural event. Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will also appear. Organizers hope the concert becomes an annual Labor Day weekend tradition that celebrates the start of the 2023 college football season.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is always looking at ways to bring first-rate entertainment that will drive tourism in Louisiana,” said Sugar Bowl President Richard Briede.

Ochsner Health, meanwhile, announced that it is partnering with North-Carolina based health system Novant Health to build “65 Plus” clinics across the southeastern United States. The facilities will offer extended visits with primary care physicians along with social events, fitness centers, health coaching and more.

“At Novant Health, we are focused on developing new and innovative care models that are tailored to our patients so they can thrive,” said Carl S. Armato, the health system’s president and CEO, in a press release. “We are excited to partner with Ochsner Health. Together, we will increase access to comprehensive care for this growing population of patients who often have unique and complex healthcare needs.”

The partners said the move is in response to the country’s aging population, which presents new challenges and opportunities for the healthcare industry.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories: