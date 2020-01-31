Week in Review, Jan. 31: Better Beads, Starbucks Delivery and More

NEW ORLEANS – International headlines have been dominated by the coronavirus, the Trump impeachment hearings and Brexit. In New Orleans, meanwhile, officials continued to fret about how to clean up the Hard Rock Hotel disaster site while the Realscreen Summit brought to town Hollywood execs and those who orbit them.

We reported on a couple of mergers: Shreveport-based Enterprise Computing Services LLC and New Orleans-based My IT announced they have joined forces to create an IT managed service provider serving Louisiana and the surrounding Gulf South region. … And Korman Gerrity Real Estate has re-launched under the name Satsuma Realtors after several new managing partners joined co-founder and owner Joe Gerrity.

Our series of stories on Carnival-related businesses included a text and video piece about the year-round process of supplying Mardi Gras throws and a profile of some entrepreneurs hoping to manufacture biodegradable beads at a facility in New Orleans.

Several new conveniences debuted this week: you can now get Starbucks delivered via Uber Eats in New Orleans and travelers can pamper themselves at the brand-new Club MSY lounge at the Armstrong Airport. Also, don’t be surprised if you see more New Orleans restaurants offering delivery this year.

And, lastly, we published several stories about statewide financial anxieties: The state treasurer said Louisiana has too many fiscally distressed municipalities. … A Louisiana task force reported that repealing the Affordable Care Act could cost the state more than $4 billion and put coverage at risk for more than 900,000 people. … And the Louisiana Department of Health and four private companies who won Medicaid contracts worth billions have appealed a state official’s decision to rescind those contracts.





