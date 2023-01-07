Week in Review, Jan. 2-6: Healthcare Consolidation and More

NEW ORLEANS — This week, LCMC Health and Tulane University announced that they have finalized their partnership following approval from the Louisiana Department of Justice. As a result, Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital will join the LCMC Health system.

In October, LCMC announced plans to buy the three Tulane-affiliated hospitals from HCA Healthcare, a national operator, in a $150 million deal.

An LCMC spokesperson said the partnership will” expand access to care, advance academic medicine and boost innovation” as it reduces the number of major healthcare systems in the market to two: LCMC and rival Ochsner. There was some opposition to the deal, including from the National Nurses United union, but experts expected it to succeed as mergers become increasingly commonplace in the industry.

“The shared vision between LCMC Health and Tulane University to provide unparalleled patient care and medical research advancements in southeast Louisiana made this partnership a natural fit,” said LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn in a press release. “As we integrate our operations, we are able to make locally based decisions that best serve the comprehensive and specialty care needs of patients in our region.”

