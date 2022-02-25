Week in Review, Feb. 21-25: Tourism Marketing Plans, Intralox, Camellia

NEW ORLEANS — Most of the city turned its attention to Carnival this week, but there was still time for business. Here are the top stories:

The New Orleans Local Organizing Committee — led by Tulane University, the University of New Orleans and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation — hosted a “tip off” press conference in advance of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four, set for April 2 and 4 at the Caesars Superdome. Saints radio personality and ASM New Orleans Communications Manager Mike Hoss emceed panel discussions with Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and others. “This year is extra special. When you think about what we, in Louisiana, and what this city and region have gone through these past few years, through it all the NCAA has stuck with us,” said Edwards.

New Orleans-based conveyance solutions provider Intralox has announced the expansion of its U.S. operations with its move to a new built-to-suit, 310,000-square-foot facility at Tradepoint Atlantic, the 3,300-acre global logistics center in Sparrows Point, Md. The new facility expands Intralox’s U.S. East Coast operations footprint by 70% and is the third expansion in the Baltimore area since 2019. The company said its expansion in Baltimore is driven by strong growth in its Logistics & Material Handling Business Unit. The business unit has grown rapidly over the last decade and the added footprint addresses the need for an expanded industrial machinery operation with focus on parcel automation equipment for parcel, postal, e-commerce, and distribution customers.

State regulators have approved a plan in which Entergy Louisiana customers will pay for $3.2 billion in costs the utility incurred because of five storms that hit the state in 2020 and 2021. The Daily Advertiser reports that the Louisiana Public Service Commission voted 4-1 for the plan. The money will be collected over 15 years. The utility estimates it will add about $8 to the monthly bill for a 1,000-kilowatt residential customer; however, that could be affected if interest rates change by the time bond financing for the storm cost plan is completed. (AP)

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser highlighted efforts to promote tourism in the state and continued plans coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic during a Senate Finance Committee meeting. Nungesser explained his office is requesting $20 million for tourism in the upcoming budget, as well as an additional $2 million for state parks and other one-time investments in Louisiana museums, to help boost the state after shutdowns that dragged local fundraising during the pandemic. The money is going toward a full-court press to promote “every fair, festival and every event in every corner of this state,” with a focus on helping Louisiana businesses recover from the pandemic, Nungesser told the Senate committee Wednesday.

Camellia Brand has announced the launch of the Camellia Bean Krewe subscription box: a quarterly, automatic shipment of curated items. “Here in Louisiana, we are proud of our historic culinary dishes, many of which incorporate Camellia staples such as red or white beans,” said Vince Hayward, fourth-generation owner and CEO of Camellia’s parent company, L. H. Hayward & Company. “We launched the Camellia Bean Krewe to bring high-quality, authentic Louisiana ingredients right to your door, and ultimately, your dinner table.”