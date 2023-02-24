Week in Review, Feb. 20-24: Offshore Wind in the Gulf?

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Here, from staff and wire reports, are the week’s top business stories:

The Biden administration said Wednesday it is considering the first-ever lease sale for offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Mexico. (From the Associated Press)

Representatives from the Port of Ashdod, located south of Tel Aviv, Israel, and leaders from five Greater New Orleans business organizations have signed a letter of intent to create an “innovation embassy.”

Opponents of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell rushed 10 boxes of petitions into City Hall on Wednesday and declared they have enough signatures to force a recall of the second-term mayor. “We have more signatures than the mayor got votes,” said Eileen Carter, one of the effort’s leaders. (AP)

Metairie’s Pinnacle Security & Investigation has completed the acquisition of Paradigm Security Services, an Atlanta-based security firm.

On Feb. 22, engineers hot fire tested a redesigned RS-25 engine for future flights of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on Artemis missions to the Moon.

U.S. home sales fell for the 12th consecutive month to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years. (AP)

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level since November. (AP)

A Feb. 19 mass shooting along the St. Charles Avenue parade route dashed hopes for a violence-free Carnival season. One teenager died and four other people, including a four-year-old girl, were injured. (AP)