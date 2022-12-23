Week in Review, Dec. 19-23: ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’
NEW ORLEANS — Happy holidays! Wrap your pipes and cover your plants! Here are the week’s top business stories:
- Costco Coming to Covington
- Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Gets Green Light from Army Corps
- Entergy Proposes 10-Year, $9.6B Plan to Harden Louisiana Electrical Grid
- New Kia Dealership Coming to Covington
- Ochsner’s Clearview Complex Set for Feb. 1 Debut
- GNO Real Estate Report: Inventory of Homes for Sale Increases 71%
- Timber Company to Invest $9.5M in Natchitoches Parish Facility
- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $8 Million to InspireNOLA
- Cantrell Names Interim Police Chief