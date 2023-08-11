Week in Review, Aug. 7-11: Coastal Restoration, Superdome Renovation and More

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — On Aug. 10, state officials and partners celebrated the groundbreaking of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, which stakeholders describe as the “largest single ecosystem restoration project in U.S. history and a monumental milestone decades in the making.”

The nearly $3 billion undertaking, which is expected to take five years to build, will channel water from the Mississippi River to surrounding wetlands to create habitat for wildlife and a buffer against storm surge. It’s expected to restore up to 27 square miles of wetlands in the Barataria Basin.

“The historic importance of beginning construction on the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion cannot be overstated,” said Simone Maloz, campaign director of the nonprofit environmental coalition Restore the Mississippi River Delta. “This project is a visionary effort that positions Louisiana as a global leader, using the power of nature itself to create more wetlands than any other single restoration project in the nation.”

Here are more of the week’s top business stories: