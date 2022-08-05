Week in Review, Aug. 1-5: Cement Facility in New Orleans East and More

Image courtesy of Calucem

NEW ORLEANS — This week brought more news of planned investment in New Orleans East. Specialty cement manufacturer Calucem said it will build a $35 million manufacturing facility on a nine-acre site along the Industrial Canal. A subsidiary of Spain-based Cementos Molins, Calucem is a major producer of calcium aluminate cement, a product popular in marine construction, sewer infrastructure and other commercial and industrial uses.

“This is a rewarding project announcement, as Calucem brings new jobs and foreign dollars to New Orleans East,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., in a press release. “The $35 million investment and 70 direct jobs will put an underutilized site into production, create local opportunity and help provide a high-demand product for the nation.”

Officials estimate the project will create 70 direct jobs at an average annual salary of $51,700 plus benefits.

Here are more of the week’s top local business headlines: