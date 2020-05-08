Week in Review, April 4-8: Rushing toward Recovery?

NEW ORLEANS – This week, Louisiana and other states creeped toward reopening more segments of their economies as public health official urged caution. Republican lawmakers are pressuring Gov. Edwards to announce an easing of stay-at-home recommendations. The state published a website with updated rules for businesses. Meanwhile, reports show that the coronavirus and the oil glut combined could cost local governments in Louisiana $1B.

Despite news of the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression, stocks on Wall Street continued an upward trajectory.

Locally, Carnival Cruise Line cancelled all its New Orleans cruises through Aug. 31 but announced it would sail from four other cities. New Orleans tourism pros have their work cut out for them to promote New Orleans travel as hotels rooms sit at 5% occupancy and hoteliers expect a two-year recovery. The City Council will weigh in on the Convention Center’s plans to build a 1,200-room hotel. French Quarter Fest announced it is cancelling plans to host an event in October. Plans to demolish the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel have been approved.

