Week in Review, April 4-8: Fundraisers Break Records

Photo courtesy of Hogs for the Cause

NEW ORLEANS — Hogs for the Cause returned April 1 and 2 to the UNO Lakefront Festival Grounds after three years for its 14th annual event. “We were so excited to welcome back our truly amazing teams and fans to the UNO festival grounds this year,” said Becker Hall, the festival’s CEO and co-founder. “Together, they have helped us raise an astonishing $2.6 million, crushing any single year record and enabling us to support so many more families in need.”

Meanwhile, just over $1 million was raised for Children’s Hospital New Orleans through the hospital’s 40th annual Sugarplum Ball presented by Lemoine and co-chaired by Sarah Feirn and Marye Nickens. The co-chairs led a group of more than 100 committee members and raised the most funds in the history of the event. After a year of postponing this milestone anniversary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1,000 Children’s Hospital supporters and friends traveled down the yellow brick road to the Emerald City on Saturday, March 19. “The continued generosity of our Sugarplum Ball sponsors and patrons has made a lasting impact for our hospital and the patients and families we serve,” said Children’s Hospital president and CEO John R. Nickens IV. “It was extraordinary to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the ball after two years of managing through the COVID-19 pandemic. We welcomed the ball back with record-breaking success thanks to our hard-working co-chairs and steadfast community of supporters.”

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

New BuildStrong Academy Opens in Kenner

The BuildStrong Academy of Greater New Orleans opened on April 4 at 2506 Williams Boulevard in Kenner. Brittany and Drew Brees launched this academy through the Brees Dream Foundation, making it the third location in the country for BuildStrong. Corporate Realty’s Richard Weber, and Emily Kramer partnered with Matthew DeBartolomeis and John Rooney of the Denver branch of national commercial real estate firm CBRE Group to represent the foundation on site selection throughout Louisiana. Founded in 2017, BuildStrong Academy began as a construction industry-driven academy formed through the merger of two existing institutions that focused on education and non-profit training programs in Colorado.

Boys & Girls Clubs Appoint New President and CEO

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana board chair David Gallo announced the appointment of Angel Nelson to president and CEO effective immediately. He said Nelson brings a wealth of leadership from multiple Boys & Girls Club organizations across the United States. “Our board of directors is thrilled to have a leader of Angel’s caliber heading our organization,” he said. “Angel’s passion for our youth and her rich experience will keep us on a strong trajectory to grow Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana into an even greater, more successful organization.” Nelson joined Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana in February 2021 as the chief operating officer. She began her journey within the Boys & Girls Club Movement in 2001 as a volunteer. In her 21 years with Boys & Girls Clubs, she has held many senior leadership positions including chief operating officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula, director of operations for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Trident Area in Charleston, S.C., and area director for Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte, in Charlotte, N.C.

New Orleans Hosts Biggest Meeting Since Pandemic

The American Association for Cancer Research hosts its Annual Meeting at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center April 8-13, marking the largest gathering of cancer researchers in the world and the largest meeting New Orleans has hosted since the start of the pandemic. Approximately 14,000 scientists, clinicians, survivors, patients, and advocates from 73 countries and nearly 500 exhibitors will convene to discuss and share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine, bringing an estimated $16 million in economic impact to the city. Roughly 300 attendees will participate in the AACR Runners for Research 5K Run/Walk on April 9 at 7:30 am, at Canal Place. AACR Ambassador, Louisiana native, and Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden will kick off the event and motivate the runners with the story of his cancer journey.