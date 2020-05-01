Week in Review, April 27-May 1: How to Kick-Start an Economy

Adam Pearce performs a concert from his front porch in Jefferson Parish, La., a suburb of New Orleans, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – The focus this week in New Orleans and elsewhere was one how to get back to business the right way.

Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15 but he will now allow restaurants to provide outdoor seating and mall stores to offer curbside retail. All workers who deal with the public will have to wear masks.

In Orleans Parish, outdoor dining will still not be allowed so that means restaurants in the suburbs will be operating from a different playbook for at least the next two weeks.

Other stories from the week:

New Orleans restaurants are using the ‘Taysom Hill model’ to serve customers during the COVID-19 era.

Community banks in New Orleans are competing with big national banks to submit the second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans to the Small Business Administration.

New Orleans auto dealer Troy Duhon predicts a car buyers’ market of historic proportions in the second half of 2020.

Scientists announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus, an experimental drug that can speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization as a result of the growing financial strain caused by litigation stemming from decades-old incidents of clergy abuse as well as ongoing budget challenges.

Louisiana state lawmakers say the state may be facing a deficit of between $450 million and $500 million next fiscal year.

And, lastly, a poor 2019 harvest and high demand from the pandemic have caused a shortage of red beans. …





