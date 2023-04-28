Week in Review, April 24-28: Jazz Fest, N.O. Music Month and More

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS — Hotel occupancy numbers for the first weekend of Jazz Fest 2023 are better than last year but not quite to pre-pandemic levels. Whatever the final breakdown turns out to be, regional tourism boosters are no doubt delighted for the return of the city’s biggest annual event – and its estimated $400 million economic impact.

Here are more of the week’s top business headlines: