Week in Review, April 20-24: More SBA Money on the Way

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks to her office after signing the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, H.R. 266, after it passed the House on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Washington. The almost $500 billion package will head to President Donald Trump for his signature. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW ORLEANS – Last Friday, there were more than 23,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana and more than 1200 deaths. A week later, there are more than 26,000 cases and more than 1600 deaths. The numbers continue to rise but the rate of new infections appears to be slowing.

The debate this week focused on when and how to begin reopening the economy in New Orleans and elsewhere. Senate Democrats and Republicans, meanwhile, reached a deal for another $484 billion in coronavirus-relief funding that includes $310 billion for another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Many small businesses were left out of the first round of PPP funding. Bad for Louisiana: the price of oil in the U.S. went below zero for the first time in history.

Some highlights from our coverage this week:

Since there won’t be any major Hollywood releases until late July, owners of independent movie theaters in New Orleans plan to get creative with their programming when they re-open.

A commercial real estate expert thinks that social distancing will create demand for office space in the new normal.

An expert tells restaurants and other small businesses how to avoid paying unnecessary fees for keying in credit card numbers when taking orders for delivery and takeout.

And the golf course at Audubon Park has become Uptown’s newest playground in the COVID-19 era.





