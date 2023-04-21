Week in Review, April 17-21: P&N, AOS, Benson Capital and More

NEW ORLEANS — This week, one of the region’s biggest CPA and consulting firms joined forces with a New York-based competitor, and the area’s biggest furnishings, fixtures and equipment contractor purchased the Louisiana division of a rival. Plus, Gayle Benson announced an investment in a workforce inclusion platform and MacKenzie Scott donates a record-breaking amount to local nonprofit Clover (formerly Kingsley House).

Here are the week’s top business headlines: