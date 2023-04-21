Week in Review, April 17-21: P&N, AOS, Benson Capital and More
NEW ORLEANS — This week, one of the region’s biggest CPA and consulting firms joined forces with a New York-based competitor, and the area’s biggest furnishings, fixtures and equipment contractor purchased the Louisiana division of a rival. Plus, Gayle Benson announced an investment in a workforce inclusion platform and MacKenzie Scott donates a record-breaking amount to local nonprofit Clover (formerly Kingsley House).
Here are the week’s top business headlines:
- Naval Air Station to Receive New F-15s
- P&N to Join Top 20 Firm EisnerAmper
- Tulane Business School Hosts Annual Investment Conference
- $4.6B Reduced-Carbon Ammonia Facility Proposed for St. Rose
- Clover Receives $3M Donation from MacKenzie Scott
- Gayle Benson Invests in Workforce Inclusion Platform
- Inland Seafood Celebrates New Facility in Jefferson Parish
- AOS Acquires the Louisiana Division of Alfred Williams & Company
- Entergy Asks City Council to Approve Plan to Strengthen Grid
- Audubon Aquarium, Insectarium Opening Date Announced
- St. Tammany Corporation Announces Plans for Gulf South Commerce Park