Week in Review, April 10-14: Host, Corporate Realty, NANO and More
NEW ORLEANS — Here are the week’s top business stories:
- Host Moves Headquarters from Norfolk, Va. to Avondale
- Office Market Report: Rising Rental Rates, More Flexible Leases Among Trends
- NANO Completes Historic Renovation of High School Auditorium
- NOEW Attracted More Than 4,000 Registered Attendees
- Abortion, Insurance, LGBTQ Issues Top Louisiana State Agenda
- Tulane Receives $8M Gift for Downtown Campus Improvements, Faculty Support
- LWCC Announces Dividend of $115.5M to Policyholders
- Local Real Estate Company Buys American Can Apartments
- Groups Sue EPA for Failing to Regulate Water Pollution from Oil Refineries
- ‘Hamilton’ Star Leslie Odom Jr. to Address Tulane Grads
- Sensory Activation Vehicle Makes New Orleans Debut