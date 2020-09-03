Website Ranks LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing Best in State

NEW ORLEANS – NursingProcess.org, an online one-stop shop for information about state nursing education for those considering nursing careers, has ranked LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing the No. 1 accredited nursing school in Louisiana.

The school said the ranking took into account its core values, the chief of which is the idea that nurses are stewards who protect the patients and resources entrusted to their care. The evaluators also took note of LSU Health New Orleans’ Interprofessional Educational Program that provides nursing students many opportunities to interact with their colleagues in LSU Health New Orleans’ other health professional schools.

NursingProcess.org mentioned the school’s Simulation Center in the Nursing Skills and Technology Lab, a 15-bed virtual hospital environment with functional suction and oxygen wall units, heart monitors, crash carts, and other emergency equipment where students are able to perfect their clinical techniques by practicing them on high-fidelity mannequins.

The reviewers also cited the number and variety of clinical rotation sites, as well as avenues for financial aid and scholarships.

“Our nursing school’s ranking is evidence of the dynamic educational environment provided at LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing and the stellar ability of our faculty and nursing students,” notes Demetrius Porche, the school’s dean.

