Website Ranks Healthiest Housing Markets in Louisiana

NEW YORK – A study by New York financial technology company SmartAsset ranks the healthiest housing markets in Louisiana. SmartAsset analyzed the following factors to find the healthiest housing markets: the number of years residents live in their homes, the number of homes with negative equity, the number of homes decreasing in value, the number of days which homes spend on the market, and income-based affordability in each location.

Here’s what they found:

Rank City Average Years Living in Home Avg. Homes with Negative Equity Homes Decreasing in Value Avg. Days on Market Home Costs as % of Income Healthiest Markets Index 1 Luling, LA 16.1 4.9% 12.8% 87.2 16.7% 85.55 2 Marrero, LA 18.8 11.8% 13.6% 46.4 19.4% 76.99 3 Chalmette, LA 17.8 9.0% 11.5% 142.3 18.6% 74.53 4 Gretna, LA 18.2 10.9% 13.5% 69.1 19.4% 73.97 5 River Ridge, LA 23.4 8.0% 17.7% 106.7 17.8% 73.16 6 Breaux Bridge, LA 13.0 11.6% 13.7% 136.0 15.2% 72.42 7 DeRidder, LA 19.1 21.6% 9.9% 169.6 17.2% 71.45 8 Sulphur, LA 14.1 8.0% 15.6% 147.0 15.1% 70.98 9 Prairieville, LA 19.1 7.9% 16.9% 145.2 16.4% 69.66 10 Belle Chasse, LA 21.1 6.7% 15.0% 151.8 19.4% 67.23

For a look at the full study, including the interactive map and methodology, check here: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/mortgage-calculator#Louisiana