Website Ranks Best Places to Retire in Louisiana

Image courtesy of the City of Covington (Facebook)

NEW YORK — Financial website has released a new study about the best places to retire in Louisiana. — and two Northshore locations top the list. The seventh annual study measures each city’s tax friendliness, availability of medical care and social opportunities for seniors.

Here are some of the highlights:

Rank City, State Tax Burden Doctor Offices per 1,000 People Recreation Centers per 1,000 People Retirement Centers per 1,000 People Percentage of Seniors Best Places to Retire – Index 1 Covington, LA 18.5% 17.4 3.0 0.4 18.6% 40.76 2 Mandeville, LA 18.7% 9.7 1.7 0.3 18.3% 28.26 3 West Monroe, LA 19.7% 7.5 1.5 0.3 18.0% 22.08 4 Gonzales, LA 18.3% 2.8 1.2 0.4 15.0% 20.34 5 Denham Springs, LA 18.9% 3.3 1.2 0.3 17.1% 18.42 6 Marksville, LA 17.2% 4.1 0.0 0.0 17.1% 18.31 7 Lafayette, LA 17.9% 4.8 0.6 0.1 14.9% 18.05 8 Slidell, LA 18.5% 4.2 1.0 0.2 15.9% 17.96 9 Ponchatoula, LA 17.0% 1.7 0.8 0.0 17.1% 16.96 10 Breaux Bridge, LA 17.4% 2.1 1.5 0.0 15.1% 16.03

Additional details on the study, including the full methodology and interactive map, can be found here: [LINK]