Website Names New Orleans Best City for Small Businesses

Getty Images

NEW YORK – In a new report, Small business resource and news site JustBusiness has named New Orleans the best city in the U.S. to work for a small business. JustBusiness said New Orleans takes the top spot in these rankings due to the high percentage of its workforce that works for a small business (52.5%, third-best of all cities measured), a positive small business growth rate, and a top 10 ranking in terms of how well small businesses pay compared to large local businesses.

From the report:

“As it turns out, the vast, vast majority of businesses in the U.S. are small businesses – 99.9%, in fact – and these small firms employ nearly half of the American workforce. Small businesses are also a pillar of our communities, and the character and creativity that are their hallmarks help give our cities, towns, and Main Streets their unique flavor.”

