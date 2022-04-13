Website Explores Louisiana’s ‘Milestone Year’ in Economic Development

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – From Louisiana Economic Development:

Louisiana has launched a new website that provides an interactive record of a landmark year for economic development across the state: $20.5 billion in new capital investment, more than 18,000 new direct and indirect jobs, and widespread innovation and diversification across existing and emerging industries.

LEDAnnualReport.com is designed as a digital supplement to the traditional printed annual report, employing interactive maps, motion graphics and video to deliver deeper and more dynamic information about the state of the state’s expanding economy.

“2021 was a remarkable year for Louisiana Economic Development and a clear signal that local, regional and state efforts to strengthen our business climate are accelerating our growth,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said in a message to readers. “The more than 18,000 new direct and indirect jobs created are among the most ever in a single year for LED. None of this would be possible without the leadership of Gov. John Bel Edwards, the collaboration of our economic development partners across the state, the commitment of statewide political leaders, the creativity of our education partners and the unwavering resilience of the citizens of our state, which produced the transformational accomplishments of 2021.”

The homepage features a Top 20 project wins tracker and interactive map that invites the user to explore economic wins throughout the state. Thirteen interior landing pages showcase a wide range of economic success stories and provides easy navigation to additional feature stories and multimedia content showcasing new and expanding companies; foreign direct investment; small business and community development programs; innovation in clean energy, life sciences and water management; robust entertainment and maturing software development sectors; the state’s ongoing rural revitalization; increasingly important federal partnerships; and the cutting-edge approach of LED FastStart, ranked by Business Facilities magazine as the No. 1 statewide workforce development program for 12 years in a row.