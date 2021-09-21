Webinar: Using Virtual Medicine to Improve Employee Wellbeing

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The American Heart Association in Greater New Orleans and Oschner Health will host a free webinar at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 highlighting digital practices as part of a comprehensive employee wellbeing program. Physicians and program members from Ochsner’s digital medicine program will talk about the role virtual medicine options play in keeping employee populations healthy, keeping insurance costs down, and creating a culture of health.

Click here to register.