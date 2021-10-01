Webinar: Learn Why to Register with the SBA

METAIRIE — From the Jefferson Chamber:

Join our webinar at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Public Information Officer. Click here to register.

SBA disaster loans are the primary source of federal assistance to help pay for repair or replacement costs not fully covered by insurance or other compensation.

SBA offers low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.

Businesses may borrow up to $2 million for any combination of property damage or economic injury.

SBA offers low interest working capital loans (called Economic Injury Disaster Loans) to small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, nonprofit organizations of all sizes having difficulty meeting obligations as a result of the disaster.

Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence.

Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to replace personal property.