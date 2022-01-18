Watchdog Group to Release Weekly Orleans Parish Crime Bulletin

NEW ORLEANS — The Metropolitan Crime Commission — a private, nonprofit watchdog group — will begin issuing a weekly updated crime bulletin including year-to-date changes in major categories of violent crime in Orleans Parish since 2019 (homicide, shooting, carjacking and armed robbery), as well as 2022 year-to-date maps of violent crime, segmented by NOPD districts.

The Orleans Crime Bulletin will be updated each Monday and is available www.metrocrime.org. Weekly updates will be posted on the @MetroCrimeNola Twitter account.

MCC President Rafael C. Goyeneche and his team hope that sharing regularly updated crime data with citizens, politicians and media will increase awareness of the merging trends and provide an added level of accountability to criminal justice system officials.